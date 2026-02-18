Hungary stops diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjártó
Hungary stops diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjártó

Szijjártó
Source:  Index

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that his country would stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine until the Druzhba oil pipeline is restored.

Points of attention

  • Hungary suspends diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine as the Druzhba oil pipeline remains disrupted.
  • Foreign Minister Szijjártó denounces Ukraine's decision on oil supplies as purely political.
  • Hungary assures no short-term supply concerns with strategic oil reserves lasting for 96 days.

Hungary stops supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine

Szijjártó reported at a government meeting on February 18 on the situation with oil supplies to Hungary after supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline stopped arriving.

He stated that oil supplies have not yet been restored "by Ukraine's decision" and called it a "purely political decision."

We are stopping the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine, and it will not resume until oil starts flowing again through the Druzhba oil pipeline. We will stop there.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

According to the Hungarian minister, the country currently has strategic oil reserves that last for 96 days, so there is no reason for concern in the short term.

Szijjártó also reported that the Hungarian company MOL has ordered the first shipments of Russian oil, which will be transported to Hungary by sea via Croatia.

Previously, Budapest and Bratislava asked Zagreb to allow the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia through the Adria pipeline.

