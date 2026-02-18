Hungary stops diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that his country would stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine until the Druzhba oil pipeline is restored.
Szijjártó reported at a government meeting on February 18 on the situation with oil supplies to Hungary after supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline stopped arriving.
He stated that oil supplies have not yet been restored "by Ukraine's decision" and called it a "purely political decision."
According to the Hungarian minister, the country currently has strategic oil reserves that last for 96 days, so there is no reason for concern in the short term.
Previously, Budapest and Bratislava asked Zagreb to allow the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia through the Adria pipeline.
