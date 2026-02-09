Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he supports the illegal smuggling of Ukrainian men across the border, while criticizing the mobilization in Ukraine.

Szijjarto made a scandalous statement regarding mobilization in Ukraine

Szijjártó commented on the detention in Ukraine of a Hungarian citizen who, according to investigators, tried to help five Ukrainian men cross the border illegally.

According to him, the Hungarian Consulate in Beregov immediately provided the detainee with consular protection and is assisting him during the investigation.

This case also clearly shows: the war must be ended as soon as possible, forced conscription must be stopped immediately. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also claims that many Ukrainian men are trying to leave the country to avoid conscription, while Ukrainian border guards, he says, are taking all measures to detain violators.

The other day, Ukrainian border guards announced the detention of a group of men who were trying to illegally enter Hungary. During the detention, two offenders tried to escape, so the border guards had to fire warning shots in the air.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, a Hungarian citizen acted as a guide and was supposed to smuggle Ukrainians across the border. According to the detainees, the organizers of the scheme planned to receive about $55,000 — from $9,000 to $15,000 from each "client."

Not far from the border, near the village of Choma, the smugglers left the SUV in which they were transporting the participants in the illegal operation.

Border guards reported to the police signs of a crime under the article on illegal smuggling of persons across the state border. Law enforcement officers seized a car, cash, and mobile phones that may contain evidence.

A Hungarian citizen was detained and reported on suspicion, and the court chose a preventive measure for him — 60 days of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 3.5 million hryvnias.