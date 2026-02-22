The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban unexpectedly abandoned threats to Ukraine regarding electricity, saying it was concerned about the Hungarians of Transcarpathia.
Points of attention
- The decision to act with caution signals a shift in Hungary's approach, prioritizing the well-being of Hungarian communities across the border.
- The discourse surrounding the suspension of Russian oil supplies and electricity exports highlights the complex dynamics in Hungary-Ukraine relations.
Orban's team has abandoned its threats against Ukraine
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó published a video following the results of the government energy council on February 22.
The main topic of this meeting was the suspension of Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.
In addition, issues related to electricity supply were in the spotlight.
Against this background, Péter Szijjártó decided to once again remind that almost 50% of electricity imports to Ukraine come from Hungary.
According to Orban's henchman, the Hungarian authorities are not going to conflict with the Ukrainian people.
