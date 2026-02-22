Hungary suddenly backtracks after threats to Ukraine
Orban's team has abandoned its threats against Ukraine
The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban unexpectedly abandoned threats to Ukraine regarding electricity, saying it was concerned about the Hungarians of Transcarpathia.

  • The decision to act with caution signals a shift in Hungary's approach, prioritizing the well-being of Hungarian communities across the border.
  • The discourse surrounding the suspension of Russian oil supplies and electricity exports highlights the complex dynamics in Hungary-Ukraine relations.

Orban's team has abandoned its threats against Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó published a video following the results of the government energy council on February 22.

The main topic of this meeting was the suspension of Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

In addition, issues related to electricity supply were in the spotlight.

Against this background, Péter Szijjártó decided to once again remind that almost 50% of electricity imports to Ukraine come from Hungary.

However, we have come to the conclusion that we need to act with particular caution in this matter, since Hungarians also live on the other side of the border, and the cessation of electricity exports will primarily affect Transcarpathia, creating special problems, challenges, and suffering for those families living on the other side of the border.

According to Orban's henchman, the Hungarian authorities are not going to conflict with the Ukrainian people.

Our dispute is with the Ukrainian state, with the Ukrainian government, with President Zelensky,” says Peter Szijjártó.

