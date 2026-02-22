On February 23, Hungary will block the European Union's adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The Hungarian leader made this decision because he believed that Ukraine was deliberately not repairing the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban continues to follow Putin's instructions

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a new statement on this matter.

According to the latter, during the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, they plan to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

This should happen as early as February 23, 2026.

Hungary will block it. Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to be made. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

At tomorrow’s Foreign Affairs Council, the EU aims to adopt the 20th sanctions package. Hungary will block it. Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward. — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) February 22, 2026

What is important to understand is that following Russia's strike on the western Ukrainian oil hub of Brody, the Druzhba oil pipeline was damaged.

Against the backdrop of recent events, officials in Bratislava and Budapest simultaneously decided to declare a state of emergency in their countries on the petroleum products market.

Slovakia and Hungary began to cynically lie that Ukraine was deliberately not repairing the pipeline because it did not want to supply them with Russian oil.