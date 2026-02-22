On February 23, Hungary will block the European Union's adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The Hungarian leader made this decision because he believed that Ukraine was deliberately not repairing the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Following Russia's strike on the Ukrainian oil hub in Brody, leading to damage to the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary and Slovakia declared a state of emergency in the petroleum products market.
- Slovakia and Hungary accused Ukraine of intentionally not repairing the pipeline, with warnings to cut off electricity imports if their demands are not met.
Orban continues to follow Putin's instructions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a new statement on this matter.
According to the latter, during the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, they plan to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
This should happen as early as February 23, 2026.
What is important to understand is that following Russia's strike on the western Ukrainian oil hub of Brody, the Druzhba oil pipeline was damaged.
Against the backdrop of recent events, officials in Bratislava and Budapest simultaneously decided to declare a state of emergency in their countries on the petroleum products market.
Slovakia and Hungary began to cynically lie that Ukraine was deliberately not repairing the pipeline because it did not want to supply them with Russian oil.
They even threatened Kyiv that they would stop importing electricity if it did not meet their demands.
