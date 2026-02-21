Orban accused Ukraine of creating energy emergency in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline is not resumed.

Orban threatens Ukraine again

He said this at an event with Fidesz party activists in the city of Békéscsaba.

He received several questions from the audience about the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by the Russians, but the Hungarian government blamed Ukraine for the supply disruption.

According to Orban, the Ukrainians' goal is to create economic chaos and an energy emergency in Hungary, as well as lead to the defeat of the Fidesz party in the April elections.

Chaos in the minds of Ukrainians is the path to victory for the opposition in the elections. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He did not rule out that if the Ukrainians do not resume transit through the oil pipeline, Hungary will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine.

A significant portion of electricity comes to Ukraine from Hungary. If we stop this, bad things could happen. Share

Orban also brutally threatens Ukrainians.

Of course, we make some mistakes, but we can't say that we are rude or brainless. We know exactly how to handle such a situation, and we will cope. Anyone who bites us will have their teeth knocked out.

Hungary is an important supplier of electricity to Ukraine, the share of imports from Hungary reached 50% in the total structure of electricity imports in February 2026. According to ExPro estimates, Ukraine imported about 1.4 million MWh from Hungary in 2025, which is 42% of all imports.