Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that official Kyiv and Budapest will be able to normalize relations in the future. In his opinion, this will happen only after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Orban believes he can reconcile with Ukraine

The pro-Russian politician decided to once again reflect on the state of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Orban does not deny the fact that they are indeed tense.

According to Putin's henchman, Ukraine considers all those who do not support it in the war against Russia to be its enemies.

The Hungarian leader also predicted that Kyiv and Budapest would eventually be able to reconcile when the Russian war ends.

According to him, as long as the fighting continues, there is no chance at all for relations between Ukraine and Hungary to improve.

As soon as the war is over, it will be possible to return to normal peaceful, diplomatic, economic and other relations. So, the key to everything, the key to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations is peace. If there is peace, then Ukrainian-Hungarian relations will improve. And as long as the war continues, I see no chance of improving relations. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this backdrop, Orban's henchmen shamelessly lied that "Ukraine wants to drag everyone into war."