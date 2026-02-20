Orban dreamed of normalizing Ukrainian-Hungarian relations
Orban dreamed of normalizing Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Orban believes he can reconcile with Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that official Kyiv and Budapest will be able to normalize relations in the future. In his opinion, this will happen only after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

  • Orban's comments on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations highlight the need for peace as the key factor in improving the relationship between the two countries.
The pro-Russian politician decided to once again reflect on the state of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Orban does not deny the fact that they are indeed tense.

According to Putin's henchman, Ukraine considers all those who do not support it in the war against Russia to be its enemies.

The Hungarian leader also predicted that Kyiv and Budapest would eventually be able to reconcile when the Russian war ends.

According to him, as long as the fighting continues, there is no chance at all for relations between Ukraine and Hungary to improve.

As soon as the war is over, it will be possible to return to normal peaceful, diplomatic, economic and other relations. So, the key to everything, the key to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations is peace. If there is peace, then Ukrainian-Hungarian relations will improve. And as long as the war continues, I see no chance of improving relations.

Against this backdrop, Orban's henchmen shamelessly lied that "Ukraine wants to drag everyone into war."

