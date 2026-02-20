Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that official Kyiv and Budapest will be able to normalize relations in the future. In his opinion, this will happen only after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Orban believes he can reconcile with Ukraine
The pro-Russian politician decided to once again reflect on the state of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.
Orban does not deny the fact that they are indeed tense.
According to Putin's henchman, Ukraine considers all those who do not support it in the war against Russia to be its enemies.
The Hungarian leader also predicted that Kyiv and Budapest would eventually be able to reconcile when the Russian war ends.
According to him, as long as the fighting continues, there is no chance at all for relations between Ukraine and Hungary to improve.
Against this backdrop, Orban's henchmen shamelessly lied that "Ukraine wants to drag everyone into war."
