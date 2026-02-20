Against this background, Ukrainian defenders are holding their defense firmly.

On February 20, 2014, the aggressor country Russia began a war against the peaceful Ukrainian people, which continues to this day. On February 24, 2022, the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin gave the order to begin a full-scale aggression. Despite the colossal losses of the enemy, fighting along the entire front line does not stop —

Ukraine has been holding back Russia's offensive for 12 years

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, by its Resolution, designated February 20, 2014, as the beginning of the modern Russian-Ukrainian war.

What is important to understand is that it was then that the first cases of Russian troops violating the order of crossing the state border of Ukraine in the Kerch Strait area and using their military formations deployed in Crimea were recorded.

Thus, the enemy violated the agreement with Ukraine on the status and conditions of the presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of Ukraine dated May 28, 1997, in order to block Ukrainian military units.

It is worth noting that initially the personnel of certain Russian armed formations did not have distinctive signs.

The first victim of the Russian invasion was the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, and later the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting is still ongoing.

Just 12 years ago, Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the occupiers and liberate part of the territories.

On February 24, 2022, Putin launched a full-scale war against all of Ukraine, expecting to capture it in a matter of days.

However, in 4 years, the Kremlin was unable to take control of even 20% of the land.

What is important to understand is that it was Russia that started the first continental war in Europe in the 21st century.