Every year on February 20, Ukrainians honor the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred — people who took to Independence Square for the future of Ukraine. They gave their most precious thing — their lives — so that the Russian Kremlin could not destroy their homeland.
Points of attention
- The brave men of the Heavenly Hundred may not witness the final collapse of Moscow, but their memory lives on as Ukrainians continue their work and defense of their homeland.
- The legacy of the Heavenly Hundred reminds us of the courage and sacrifice displayed by those who stood up for Ukraine's independence and freedom.
February 20 — Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred
It was on Independence Square that snipers shot unarmed Ukrainians.
Putin's regime killed innocent people in the middle of the capital, hoping to intimidate and break the Ukrainian people.
However, the Kremlin's plan was doomed to failure, as the Ukrainians united to repel the enemy and did not abandon their own people to their fate.
It is worth noting that many Maidan protesters are still standing in defense of their homeland after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Sport
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-