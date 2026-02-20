Ukraine and the world honor the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred
Ukraine and the world honor the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
February 20 — Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred
Every year on February 20, Ukrainians honor the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred — people who took to Independence Square for the future of Ukraine. They gave their most precious thing — their lives — so that the Russian Kremlin could not destroy their homeland.

  • The brave men of the Heavenly Hundred may not witness the final collapse of Moscow, but their memory lives on as Ukrainians continue their work and defense of their homeland.
  • The legacy of the Heavenly Hundred reminds us of the courage and sacrifice displayed by those who stood up for Ukraine's independence and freedom.

February 20 — Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

It was on Independence Square that snipers shot unarmed Ukrainians.

Putin's regime killed innocent people in the middle of the capital, hoping to intimidate and break the Ukrainian people.

However, the Kremlin's plan was doomed to failure, as the Ukrainians united to repel the enemy and did not abandon their own people to their fate.

107 people — on the shield. Their blood on the cobblestones of Instytutska Street in Kyiv did what Moscow did not foresee: it did not stop Ukraine, but melted it into the strongest steel. The Maidan became one of the foundations of the new Ukrainian army — immediately after the confrontations in the capital, the first volunteers went to the front, — emphasizes Ukrainian military intelligence.

It is worth noting that many Maidan protesters are still standing in defense of their homeland after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Today, the Heavenly Hundred is not with us on earth: its brave men will not see the final collapse of Moscow with us. But we will be worthy of their memory — and we will continue their work. We remember. Glory to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. Glory to Ukraine!

The PPO reports on the results of its work

