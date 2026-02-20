Air defense destroyed 107 targets during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 19-20, Russian invaders struck Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region.

It is also worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 107 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 21 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.