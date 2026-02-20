Air defense destroyed 107 targets during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense destroyed 107 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 19-20, Russian invaders struck Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated their readiness and effectiveness in defending the country's airspace against Russian invaders.
  • The successful defense against the Russian attack is a testament to the resilience and determination of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of aggression.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region.

It is also worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 107 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 21 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a disgrace." Hillary Clinton shamed Trump over Ukraine
Clinton outraged by Trump's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Meloni said that a ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine is "still a long way off."
Maloney does not believe in a quick end to the war
Category
Sport
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine boycotts the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games
Ukraine demands a fair decision from the IPC

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?