Meloni said that a ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine is "still a long way off."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni said that important progress has been made on many issues in the peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, the main issue remains unresolved, so it is too early to talk about a ceasefire.
- Maloni believes that a quick end to the war is unlikely, indicating that a ceasefire is still far away.
- The Italian proposal for security guarantees for Kyiv mirrors the model of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
Maloney does not believe in a quick end to the war
The head of the Italian government made it clear that this is not yet a turning point in the negotiations and the war.
Moreover, she added that "a ceasefire in Ukraine is still very far away."
Maloney does not hide from journalists that no one has been able to solve the main problem yet, Sky TG24 reports.
According to the politician, one cannot ignore the fact that there is visible progress in the peace negotiations on issues related to security guarantees for Ukraine.
