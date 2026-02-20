According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel and one other important object of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy actions include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drone attacks, and assaults on Ukrainian settlements and positions.
- The update underscores the escalating tensions and the grave situation in the region, reflecting the ongoing full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia.
Losses of the Russian army as of February 20, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/20/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,257,880 (+970) people;
tanks — 11,684 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,060 (+6) units;
artillery systems — 37,387 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1,303 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 138,881 (+551) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,112 (+76) units.
special equipment — 4,073 (+1) units.
In addition, it used to destroy 4,748 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,453 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 76 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-