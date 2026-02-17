According to insiders from Politico, the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding Russian sports officials may delay the adoption of a new EU sanctions package against Russia.

Orban plays into Putin's hands again

As journalists managed to find out, in general, official Brussels is close to the finish line in the issue of adopting the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

There is a high probability that a full deal will be concluded in the near future.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, is currently doing everything possible to ensure that the sanctions package is finally prepared by the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The EU authorities also want to coordinate their actions with official London to maximize sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Despite this, the European Union once again faced resistance from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

As it turned out, Putin's henchman is increasingly actively seeking to remove leading Russian sports officials from the sanctions list.

This requirement is currently a key obstacle to Brussels' work.