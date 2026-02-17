Watch: Ilsky refinery on fire in Russia, 5 airports closed

On the night of February 16-17, a new “bavovna” covered various regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. In particular, the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory came under a new attack from Ukraine - a large-scale fire broke out there.

“Bavovna” in Russia February 16-17 — latest details

Russian opposition media outlets report that Krasnodar Krai has been under attack by Ukrainian "Fluty" drones since the evening of February 16.

In total, we are talking about dozens of drones that attacked this region.

According to local residents, they heard many explosions and then saw a large-scale fire break out at the Ilya Refinery.

Later, the Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters admitted that Russian air defenses were unable to protect another refinery from Ukrainian drones:

As a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at the Ilsky Oil Refinery. There were no injuries. A tank with oil products was damaged. The total area of the fire is about 700 sq. m. Share

72 people and 21 pieces of equipment, as well as a fire train, are involved in fighting the fire.

Moreover, it is reported that the airports of Krasnodar, Sochi, Gelendzhik, Kazan, and Nizhny Kamsk were forced to temporarily suspend their operations.

Later, it became known that in the morning, drones struck the Metafrax chemical plant in the city of Gubakha (Perm Territory) — a fire broke out.

Metafrax Chemicals is one of the largest methanol producers in the Russian Federation and Europe. The company produces methanol, urotropine, urea and pentaerythritol — chemical components used in the production of explosives and other military materials.

After 2024, the plant came under Russian state control and is under sanctions.