Air defense forces eliminated 25 Russian missiles and 367 drones

During the night of February 16-17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, as well as 396 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- The ongoing air battle highlights the importance of following safety rules and staying informed about the situation to ensure the protection of civilians.
- The consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine are still unfolding, with continued vigilance and preparedness needed to address future threats.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 250 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 392 air targets:
20 X-101 air-launched cruise missiles;
4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;
367 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas type and drones of other types.
Hits of 4 ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-