Air defense forces eliminated 25 Russian missiles and 367 drones

During the night of February 16-17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, as well as 396 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 250 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 392 air targets:

20 X-101 air-launched cruise missiles; 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile; 367 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas type and drones of other types.

Hits of 4 ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.