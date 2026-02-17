Air defense forces eliminated 25 Russian missiles and 367 drones
Air defense forces eliminated 25 Russian missiles and 367 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
During the night of February 16-17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, as well as 396 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing air battle highlights the importance of following safety rules and staying informed about the situation to ensure the protection of civilians.
  • The consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine are still unfolding, with continued vigilance and preparedness needed to address future threats.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 250 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 392 air targets:

  1. 20 X-101 air-launched cruise missiles;

  2. 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  3. 1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;

  4. 367 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas type and drones of other types.

Hits of 4 ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

