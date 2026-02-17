Ukraine better get to the negotiating table quickly — Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine better get to the negotiating table quickly — Trump

The White House
Trump is again putting pressure on Ukraine, not Russia
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump, on the eve of trilateral talks in Geneva, said that Ukraine had better "sit down at the negotiating table quickly" with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Despite Ukraine's consistent involvement in the peace process, Trump's remarks emphasize the need for swift action towards resolving Russia's war of aggression.
  • The upcoming negotiations aim to facilitate peace talks and put an end to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with key representatives from all parties participating in the discussions.

Trump is again putting pressure on Ukraine, not Russia

The White House chief of staff made the statement to media representatives aboard Air Force One.

What is important to understand is that the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Geneva on February 17-18.

The main goal is to hold a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression.

Big negotiations. It will be very simple… Ukraine better get to the negotiating table quickly. That’s all I’ll tell them.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

However, the head of the White House did not explain what exactly he meant, because Ukraine has been involved in the peace process from the very beginning and has never abandoned it, unlike Russia.

As mentioned earlier, on the evening of February 16, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva.

The aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will be represented this time by the Russian dictator's assistant, Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for his scandalous and absurd statements.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan will purchase non-lethal equipment for Ukraine
Japan will assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Alpha" destroyed 50% of the Russian "Pantsir" air defense system — video
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
"Alpha" reports on its successes in the war against Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops liberated over 200 sq km in a matter of days
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive yielded the first significant results

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?