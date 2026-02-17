American leader Donald Trump, on the eve of trilateral talks in Geneva, said that Ukraine had better "sit down at the negotiating table quickly" with Russia.
Points of attention
- Despite Ukraine's consistent involvement in the peace process, Trump's remarks emphasize the need for swift action towards resolving Russia's war of aggression.
- The upcoming negotiations aim to facilitate peace talks and put an end to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with key representatives from all parties participating in the discussions.
Trump is again putting pressure on Ukraine, not Russia
The White House chief of staff made the statement to media representatives aboard Air Force One.
What is important to understand is that the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Geneva on February 17-18.
The main goal is to hold a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression.
However, the head of the White House did not explain what exactly he meant, because Ukraine has been involved in the peace process from the very beginning and has never abandoned it, unlike Russia.
As mentioned earlier, on the evening of February 16, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva.
The aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will be represented this time by the Russian dictator's assistant, Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for his scandalous and absurd statements.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-