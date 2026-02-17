American leader Donald Trump, on the eve of trilateral talks in Geneva, said that Ukraine had better "sit down at the negotiating table quickly" with Russia.

Trump is again putting pressure on Ukraine, not Russia

The White House chief of staff made the statement to media representatives aboard Air Force One.

What is important to understand is that the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Geneva on February 17-18.

The main goal is to hold a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression.

Big negotiations. It will be very simple… Ukraine better get to the negotiating table quickly. That’s all I’ll tell them. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, the head of the White House did not explain what exactly he meant, because Ukraine has been involved in the peace process from the very beginning and has never abandoned it, unlike Russia.

As mentioned earlier, on the evening of February 16, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva.