The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that fighters of the Alpha Special Operations Center were able to destroy half of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes over the past year.
Points of attention
- The Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes are crucial in countering Ukrainian long-range drones, making their destruction a significant blow to Russian defense capabilities.
- The Security Service of Ukraine highlights the effectiveness of the Alpha team's long-range strikes in weakening Russian air defenses, ultimately creating corridors for targeting enemy facilities.
"Alpha" reports on its successes in the war against Russia
The SBU draws attention to the fact that special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center halved the number of Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes with long-range strikes.
What is important to understand is that they spent only one year — 2025 — on implementing this task.
It's no secret that the Russian "Pantsir" is one of the enemy's modern and key air defense systems.
The cost of one complex ranges from 15 to 20 million US dollars.
Moreover, it is emphasized that it is these SAMs that are most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones.
What is important to understand is that the total cost of all Russian air defense systems destroyed by the SBU's "Alpha" in 2025 is estimated at approximately $4 billion.
