"Alpha" destroyed 50% of the Russian "Pantsir" air defense system — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Alpha" destroyed 50% of the Russian "Pantsir" air defense system — video

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
"Alpha" reports on its successes in the war against Russia
Читати українською

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that fighters of the Alpha Special Operations Center were able to destroy half of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes over the past year.

Points of attention

  • The Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes are crucial in countering Ukrainian long-range drones, making their destruction a significant blow to Russian defense capabilities.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine highlights the effectiveness of the Alpha team's long-range strikes in weakening Russian air defenses, ultimately creating corridors for targeting enemy facilities.

"Alpha" reports on its successes in the war against Russia

The SBU draws attention to the fact that special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center halved the number of Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes with long-range strikes.

What is important to understand is that they spent only one year — 2025 — on implementing this task.

It's no secret that the Russian "Pantsir" is one of the enemy's modern and key air defense systems.

The cost of one complex ranges from 15 to 20 million US dollars.

Moreover, it is emphasized that it is these SAMs that are most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones.

That is why the systematic destruction of "Pantsir" has a strategic goal — to break through the enemy's air defense and create corridors for hitting targets in its deep rear. This allows the Defense Forces of Ukraine to effectively work on military bases, warehouses, airfields and other facilities of the occupiers, — says the official statement of the SBU.

What is important to understand is that the total cost of all Russian air defense systems destroyed by the SBU's "Alpha" in 2025 is estimated at approximately $4 billion.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Omega" conducted a unique operation to rescue a fighter from Russian captivity
"Omega" talked about its new unique operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian landing craft BK-16
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reported on new successful deep strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end in a "traditional defeat"
Rubio assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?