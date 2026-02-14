"Alpha" destroyed 50% of the Russian "Pantsir" air defense system — video

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that fighters of the Alpha Special Operations Center were able to destroy half of the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes over the past year.

"Alpha" reports on its successes in the war against Russia

The SBU draws attention to the fact that special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center halved the number of Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes with long-range strikes.

What is important to understand is that they spent only one year — 2025 — on implementing this task.

It's no secret that the Russian "Pantsir" is one of the enemy's modern and key air defense systems.

The cost of one complex ranges from 15 to 20 million US dollars.

Moreover, it is emphasized that it is these SAMs that are most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones.

That is why the systematic destruction of "Pantsir" has a strategic goal — to break through the enemy's air defense and create corridors for hitting targets in its deep rear. This allows the Defense Forces of Ukraine to effectively work on military bases, warehouses, airfields and other facilities of the occupiers, — says the official statement of the SBU. Share

What is important to understand is that the total cost of all Russian air defense systems destroyed by the SBU's "Alpha" in 2025 is estimated at approximately $4 billion.