The Omega Special Operations Center of the NSU officially confirmed that it was able to implement a unique operation virtually behind enemy lines in the Pokrovsky direction.

"Omega" talked about its new unique operation

According to the National Guard of Ukraine, a special operation successfully freed an Omega fighter.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian soldier was in enemy captivity for almost a month — 27 days.

The commander of the Omega Special Operations Center, Pavlo Yatsyuk, has already made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that the special forces officer with the call sign "Karat" is already heading to Kyiv for treatment for his injuries.