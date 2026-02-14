"Omega" conducted a unique operation to rescue a fighter from Russian captivity
Source:  online.ua

The Omega Special Operations Center of the NSU officially confirmed that it was able to implement a unique operation virtually behind enemy lines in the Pokrovsky direction.

Points of attention

  • The operation showcased the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian special forces in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of unity and support among fellow fighters and military units.
  • Acknowledgments were extended to the supporting entities, including the Central Military District 'A' of the SBU and the Chervona Kalyna - 14th Brigade of the 1st Corps of the Azov Military District, for their assistance in the mission.

According to the National Guard of Ukraine, a special operation successfully freed an Omega fighter.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian soldier was in enemy captivity for almost a month — 27 days.

The commander of the Omega Special Operations Center, Pavlo Yatsyuk, has already made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that the special forces officer with the call sign "Karat" is already heading to Kyiv for treatment for his injuries.

Thank you for the support and assistance to the fighters and leadership of the Central Military District "A" of the SBU and Chervona Kalyna — 14th Brigade of the 1st Corps of the Azov Military District. Unlike the aggressor country, we do not abandon our own, — emphasized Pavlo Yatsyuk.

