"We are ready to meet." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin
Source:  The Atlantic

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in any format, except Moscow or Belarus. The main goal remains the same - to end the Russian-Ukrainian war fairly and as quickly as possible.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian leader underscores the necessity of a tete-a-tete discussion with Putin to address critical issues that only Ukraine and Russia can resolve, amidst international pressure for diplomatic negotiations.
  • Zelensky's call for talks excludes Moscow or Belarus as the meeting locations, reflecting the tense relations between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus in the context of the ongoing conflict.

According to the head of state, he is not interested in emotions during a meeting with the Russian dictator.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there are still issues between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that no one but them can resolve.

The politics of different countries have allowed Putin to express his opinion on this issue, occupying lands and justifying his actions. Now only one state is physically at war with him — Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he does not think that either side has a real desire to meet.

However, such a need currently exists, which is why he once again publicly called on the Russian dictator to agree to their one-on-one talks.

"The Americans are asking what we think about the idea of such a meeting. We said we would support it. We are ready to meet in any format, except Moscow or Belarus," Zelensky said.

