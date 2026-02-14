"We are ready to meet." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in any format, except Moscow or Belarus. The main goal remains the same - to end the Russian-Ukrainian war fairly and as quickly as possible.

Zelensky wants a tete-a-tete with Putin

According to the head of state, he is not interested in emotions during a meeting with the Russian dictator.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there are still issues between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that no one but them can resolve.

The politics of different countries have allowed Putin to express his opinion on this issue, occupying lands and justifying his actions. Now only one state is physically at war with him — Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he does not think that either side has a real desire to meet.

However, such a need currently exists, which is why he once again publicly called on the Russian dictator to agree to their one-on-one talks.