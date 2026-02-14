Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end in a "traditional defeat"

According to the head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, neither Ukraine nor Russia will suffer a "traditional defeat" in their long-standing war, since neither side has enough strength to force the other to surrender.
Points of attention
- Rubio believes that a resolution to the war will only be possible through peace negotiations.
- He admitted that he still doesn't know whether Russia wants to end the war.
Rubio assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The head of the US State Department shared his observations during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
Marco Rubio predicted that Russia's war against Ukraine will end through peace negotiations.
Against this background, the American diplomat drew attention to the fact that neither side will be able to realize all of its maximalist demands, and the war will ultimately lead to a political compromise.
In his opinion, the issue of territories, primarily potential concessions regarding the Donetsk region, will become extremely painful for the Ukrainian people.
In addition, the head of American diplomacy frankly admitted that he does not yet know whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin really wants to end the war against Ukraine.
