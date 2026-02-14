According to the head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, neither Ukraine nor Russia will suffer a "traditional defeat" in their long-standing war, since neither side has enough strength to force the other to surrender.

Rubio assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war

The head of the US State Department shared his observations during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Marco Rubio predicted that Russia's war against Ukraine will end through peace negotiations.

Against this background, the American diplomat drew attention to the fact that neither side will be able to realize all of its maximalist demands, and the war will ultimately lead to a political compromise.

In his opinion, the issue of territories, primarily potential concessions regarding the Donetsk region, will become extremely painful for the Ukrainian people.

Giving up territory in Donbas would be a difficult concession for Ukrainians. But the war will lead to a negotiated settlement Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

In addition, the head of American diplomacy frankly admitted that he does not yet know whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin really wants to end the war against Ukraine.