Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian landing craft BK-16
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian landing craft BK-16

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reported on new successful deep strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past few days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked several important Russian targets at once, namely the BK-16 amphibious assault boat, the RSP-10 radar, a communications hub, and an ammunition depot of the Russian army.

  • Efforts to determine Russian losses and assess the extent of the damage caused by the attacks are currently underway.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukrainian troops remaining vigilant in defending their territory.

The General Staff reported on new successful deep strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As part of the daily reduction of the offensive potential of the Russian army, Ukrainian troops are actively striking key enemy military targets.

Thus, the Russian transport and landing craft BK-16 came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that this happened on February 12 in the area of the village of Novoozerne.

Moreover, on the same day, near the settlement of Gvardiyske (TOT AR Crimea), an RSP-10 radar station was hit.

Among other things, in the area of the village of Primorsk (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), on the same day, a communications hub of the Russian occupiers was hit. In addition, yesterday, February 13, in the area of Novoekonomichesky (TOT of Donetsk region), an enemy ammunition depot was hit, — says the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, enemy losses are currently being determined and will be officially announced later.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

