From February 11 to 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully de-occupy 201 square kilometers of territory. What is important to understand is that this is the largest advance of Ukrainian soldiers in the last two and a half years.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive yielded the first significant results

It is worth noting that the area of liberated territories is almost equal to the total achievements of the Russian army for the entire month of December 2025.

Another important feature is that this is actually Ukraine's greatest territorial success in such a short period since the counteroffensive in June 2023.

These Ukrainian counterattacks were likely made possible by the recent blocking of Russian forces' access to Starlink. According to Russian military sources, this caused serious disruptions in communications and command and control of troops on the battlefield, analysts at the US Institute for the Study of War suggest.

In addition, it is emphasized that the key direction of advance of Ukrainian troops is approximately 80 kilometers east of Zaporizhia.

It was not on this section of the front that the Russian invaders had been slowly advancing for the past six months.

Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully liberate territories in the Kharkiv, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlovsk directions.