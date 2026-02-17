Watch: Ukrainian SSR destroyed Iskander storage site
Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the SSO

AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new successes of the SSO
On the morning of February 17, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they had destroyed the Iskander storage site, the Rubicon piloting point, and the facilities of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

  • Asymmetric actions by the SSO continue to be carried out to diminish Russia's offensive potential and enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • Recent successes highlight the strategic importance of continued efforts by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces to safeguard their country's sovereignty and security.

What is known about the new successes of the SSO

Ukrainian soldiers reported that they had successfully struck with FP-2 drones at logistics and operational infrastructure facilities.

Thus, SSO fighters hit the storage location of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system — powerful explosions thundered. This happened in the village of Pasichne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The remote piloting point of the Rubicon unit was destroyed in the village of Vysoke in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region. Several drones reached the target.

What is important to understand is that in just 5 days, SSO units successfully struck more than 10 enemy military targets on the TOT.

Ukrainian soldiers struck places where personnel were concentrated, ammunition and fuel depots, military vehicle parking lots, and other facilities.

Special operations forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

