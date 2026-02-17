Ukrainian aviation destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked five areas of concentration of Russian occupiers. In addition, the defenders managed to eliminate another 890 Russian soldiers.

  • The conflict marks the 1455th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, showcasing the ongoing struggle and resistance of Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/11/26 indicate significant casualties and damage to their military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 17, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/11/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,255,340 (+890) people;

  • tanks — 11,678 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,045 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 37,323 (+4) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 136,073 (+614) units;

  • cruise missiles - 4,288 (+2) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,725 (+71) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 81 air strikes, and dropped 200 guided bombs.

In addition, it used to destroy 4,574 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,306 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems.

