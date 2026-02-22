On February 22, the Airborne Assault Group officially confirmed that it was conducting a counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. In addition, the soldiers specified the area of liberated territories in this sector of the front.

The DShV conducts a successful counteroffensive

As of today, Ukrainian soldiers are implementing several important tasks at once:

disruption of the Russian army's plans for further advancement in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions,

the defeat of the Russian army group,

Displacement of enemy forces beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Despite the enemy's active assault actions, the units of the Airborne Assault Forces group repel all attacks and successfully conduct offensive actions. Overall, the situation can be described as very dynamic.

The main problem is that the Russian invaders are clinging to every meter of the captured territory, using all available resources, both human and technical.

However, even this does not stop the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine — the counteroffensive is gaining momentum.