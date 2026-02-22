On February 22, the Airborne Assault Group officially confirmed that it was conducting a counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. In addition, the soldiers specified the area of liberated territories in this sector of the front.
Points of attention
- The situation remains dynamic as Russian invaders resist fiercely, but the Ukrainian forces are gaining momentum with each passing day.
- With over eight settlements cleared of enemy presence, the operation shows promising signs, although final results are awaited as the operation progresses.
The DShV conducts a successful counteroffensive
As of today, Ukrainian soldiers are implementing several important tasks at once:
disruption of the Russian army's plans for further advancement in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions,
the defeat of the Russian army group,
Displacement of enemy forces beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The main problem is that the Russian invaders are clinging to every meter of the captured territory, using all available resources, both human and technical.
However, even this does not stop the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine — the counteroffensive is gaining momentum.
