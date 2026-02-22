British Defense Minister Geely wants to send troops to Ukraine
British Defense Minister Geely wants to send troops to Ukraine

Healy wants to deploy British troops in Ukraine
Source:  The Telegraph

The head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Healy, admitted that he hopes to become the first defense minister to deploy British troops in Ukraine, as this will signal the end of the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • Healy believes that deploying troops in Ukraine will contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace on Ukrainian terms and is determined to make 2026 the year this conflict ends.
  • The Defence Secretary emphasizes the courage of the Ukrainian armed forces and underscores the goal of putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace.

Healy wants to deploy British troops in Ukraine

The head of the defense department believes that "2026 should be the year this terrible war ends."

According to Ghee, there is no heavier burden for any defense minister than sending his armed forces on dangerous operations.

I want to be the Defence Secretary who sends British troops into Ukraine — because it will mean that this war is finally over. It will mean that we have achieved peace in Ukraine. And a secure Europe needs a strong, sovereign Ukraine.

John Healy

John Healy

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom

According to Healy, he is very grateful to the British people for the support they have provided to Ukrainians.

The Minister of Defense is proud of the highest level of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Healy noted that the Defence Forces continue to "fight with the same tremendous courage they demonstrated on February 24, 2022."

"We are putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position so that it can achieve a just and lasting peace on its own terms," he added.

