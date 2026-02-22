The head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Healy, admitted that he hopes to become the first defense minister to deploy British troops in Ukraine, as this will signal the end of the Russian war.
Points of attention
- Healy believes that deploying troops in Ukraine will contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace on Ukrainian terms and is determined to make 2026 the year this conflict ends.
- The Defence Secretary emphasizes the courage of the Ukrainian armed forces and underscores the goal of putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace.
Healy wants to deploy British troops in Ukraine
The head of the defense department believes that "2026 should be the year this terrible war ends."
According to Ghee, there is no heavier burden for any defense minister than sending his armed forces on dangerous operations.
According to Healy, he is very grateful to the British people for the support they have provided to Ukrainians.
The Minister of Defense is proud of the highest level of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Healy noted that the Defence Forces continue to "fight with the same tremendous courage they demonstrated on February 24, 2022."
