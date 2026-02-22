US President's special representative Steve Witkoff has begun publicly complaining that he has come under a barrage of criticism and "attacks" over his regular meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- There is speculation about a potential meeting between Ukrainian leader Zelensky and Putin, with Witkoff boasting about his honest conversations with the Kremlin's leader.
- Witkoff claims to have been following the instructions of the US president in an attempt to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine by engaging in diplomatic talks.
Witkoff spoke about his meetings with Putin
A Trump ally has begun to claim that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in the coming weeks.
Against this background, Witkoff decided to boast about his frank conversations with the head of the Kremlin, and also complained that he felt tremendous pressure because of these meetings with the war criminal:
According to Trump's associate, he was simply carrying out the instructions of the US president to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
According to Witkoff, this would be impossible to do until you learn and understand Moscow's position and motivations.
