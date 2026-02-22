"I was attacked." Witkoff laments the fallout from his meetings with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I was attacked." Witkoff laments the fallout from his meetings with Putin

Witkoff spoke about his meetings with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President's special representative Steve Witkoff has begun publicly complaining that he has come under a barrage of criticism and "attacks" over his regular meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • There is speculation about a potential meeting between Ukrainian leader Zelensky and Putin, with Witkoff boasting about his honest conversations with the Kremlin's leader.
  • Witkoff claims to have been following the instructions of the US president in an attempt to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine by engaging in diplomatic talks.

Witkoff spoke about his meetings with Putin

A Trump ally has begun to claim that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in the coming weeks.

Against this background, Witkoff decided to boast about his frank conversations with the head of the Kremlin, and also complained that he felt tremendous pressure because of these meetings with the war criminal:

He's always been honest with me. And when I say that, I get attacked. But it's a true statement. He told me what his red lines were. You know, I got attacked for meeting him eight times.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special Representative of the President of the United States

According to Trump's associate, he was simply carrying out the instructions of the US president to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Witkoff, this would be impossible to do until you learn and understand Moscow's position and motivations.

"We understand where they (the Russians) stand. And I don't think the Ukrainians disagree with our assessment. So I think those meetings were important, and I hope we get this whole thing (war — ed.) done," Trump's spokesman added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region — 3 people injured
Vitaliy Klitschko
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Kyiv and the region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video
Andriy Sadovy
Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?