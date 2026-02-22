US President's special representative Steve Witkoff has begun publicly complaining that he has come under a barrage of criticism and "attacks" over his regular meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Witkoff spoke about his meetings with Putin

A Trump ally has begun to claim that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place in the coming weeks.

Against this background, Witkoff decided to boast about his frank conversations with the head of the Kremlin, and also complained that he felt tremendous pressure because of these meetings with the war criminal:

He's always been honest with me. And when I say that, I get attacked. But it's a true statement. He told me what his red lines were. You know, I got attacked for meeting him eight times. Steve Witkoff Special Representative of the President of the United States

According to Trump's associate, he was simply carrying out the instructions of the US president to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Witkoff, this would be impossible to do until you learn and understand Moscow's position and motivations.