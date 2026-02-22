Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video

On the night of February 22, loud explosions rocked the center of Lviv: a policewoman was killed and, according to updated data, 24 people were injured. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, officially confirmed that it was a terrorist attack.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details

Lviv. It was a terrorist attack. Currently, 14 victims are hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers and all relevant services are working. Andriy Sadovy Mayor of Lviv

Amidst recent events, the mayor urged people to remain calm and trust only official information.

Later, Sadovy officially confirmed that a female police officer died as a result of the terrorist attack.

The National Police of Ukraine immediately issued a statement on this matter. They reported that they had lost their colleague, Senior Lieutenant Viktoriya Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.

Colleagues remember her as sensitive, bright and sincere. She knew how to support, listen, and find a kind word even on the hardest day. She never complained, instead she smiled and went on shift because she knew that people were waiting for her. Faithful to the Oath. Just. With a deep sense of duty. Share

In the fall of 2025, Victoria got married — her husband is also a patrolman. The couple served together.

"In loving memory of Victoria. Condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. Forever in the ranks," the National Police said in a statement. Share

According to the latest data, the number of victims in the terrorist attack has increased to 24 people.