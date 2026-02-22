Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video

Andriy Sadovy
Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details
Читати українською

On the night of February 22, loud explosions rocked the center of Lviv: a policewoman was killed and, according to updated data, 24 people were injured. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, officially confirmed that it was a terrorist attack.

Points of attention

  • The number of victims in the attack has risen to 24, with many in serious condition receiving medical assistance.
  • Law enforcement officers and relevant services are actively working at the scene to investigate the terrorist attack in Lviv and ensure public safety.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details

Lviv. It was a terrorist attack. Currently, 14 victims are hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers and all relevant services are working.

Andriy Sadovy

Andriy Sadovy

Mayor of Lviv

Amidst recent events, the mayor urged people to remain calm and trust only official information.

Later, Sadovy officially confirmed that a female police officer died as a result of the terrorist attack.

The National Police of Ukraine immediately issued a statement on this matter. They reported that they had lost their colleague, Senior Lieutenant Viktoriya Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.

Colleagues remember her as sensitive, bright and sincere. She knew how to support, listen, and find a kind word even on the hardest day. She never complained, instead she smiled and went on shift because she knew that people were waiting for her. Faithful to the Oath. Just. With a deep sense of duty.

In the fall of 2025, Victoria got married — her husband is also a patrolman. The couple served together.

"In loving memory of Victoria. Condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. Forever in the ranks," the National Police said in a statement.

According to the latest data, the number of victims in the terrorist attack has increased to 24 people.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could launch an invasion of Europe as early as 2026
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region — 3 people injured
Vitaliy Klitschko
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Kyiv and the region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?