Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video

On the night of February 22, loud explosions rocked the center of Lviv: a policewoman was killed and, according to updated data, 24 people were injured. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, officially confirmed that it was a terrorist attack.
Points of attention
- The number of victims in the attack has risen to 24, with many in serious condition receiving medical assistance.
- Law enforcement officers and relevant services are actively working at the scene to investigate the terrorist attack in Lviv and ensure public safety.
Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details
Amidst recent events, the mayor urged people to remain calm and trust only official information.
Later, Sadovy officially confirmed that a female police officer died as a result of the terrorist attack.
The National Police of Ukraine immediately issued a statement on this matter. They reported that they had lost their colleague, Senior Lieutenant Viktoriya Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.
In the fall of 2025, Victoria got married — her husband is also a patrolman. The couple served together.
According to the latest data, the number of victims in the terrorist attack has increased to 24 people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-