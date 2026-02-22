Massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region — 3 people injured
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region — 3 people injured

Vitaliy Klitschko
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Kyiv and the region
During the night of February 21-22, the Russian army carried out a massive combined attack on various regions of Ukraine. The capital and Kyiv region were hit by one of the most severe attacks. According to the latest data, at least 3 victims are known.

Points of attention

  • The assault underscores the escalating conflict in the region and stresses the importance of immediate actions to resolve the crisis peacefully.
  • Consequences of the attack include injuries to civilians, damage to residential buildings, and the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support in the affected areas.

Consequences of the new Russian attack on Kyiv and the region

At around 04:39 it became known that Russian strike drones were flying in the direction of the capital.

Later, it became known that the Russian army had also launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

At 06:33, local authorities reported that a residential high-rise building in the Svyatoshyn district had come under enemy fire.

"A fire on the roof of a building. We are clarifying information about the victims," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

He later clarified that the reports of a fire on the roof of a high-rise building were not confirmed.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported at 7:35 a.m. about two civilian casualties from the suburbs of Kyiv:

Two victims, a woman and a child, were taken to hospitals in Kyiv from the capital's suburbs. Previously, debris fell in the private sector.

As for Russia's attack on the Kyiv region, the consequences were recorded in 5 districts at once. A woman was also injured.

Unfortunately, we have information about an injured person. A private house was damaged in the Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack. Previously, a woman was injured by glass fragments — she is receiving necessary medical care, — said the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

