The pace of Russian advance has slowed significantly — Estonian intelligence

The Russian army has faced a number of serious problems on the battlefield after the massive shutdown of Starlink terminals for enemy forces. Another factor complicating the Russian offensive was the recent restrictions on Telegram. This is reported by Estonian intelligence, which analyzed the current situation on the front.

Russian troops are already feeling the effects of the Starlink blockade

The commander of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg, shared current data on the situation at the front.

According to him, the blocking of Starlink terminals for the Russian army became the actual reason for the reduction in the number of Russian UAV strikes on Ukrainian rear units.

Moreover, Estonian intelligence records a slowdown in the exchange of information between Russian military personnel at the horizontal level.

So the Russian command system, control of the defeat, and coordination between units were disrupted — and this contributed to Ukrainian counterattacks, — Kiviselg emphasized. Share

Against this background, he added that it would be a mistake to declare a total "collapse" of the Russian army's command system.

However, the significant impact of this decision by Ukraine on the development of hostilities cannot be ignored.

An Estonian colonel officially confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently launched counteroffensive actions in the Zaporizhia region in the Hulyaipol area.