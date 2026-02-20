The pace of Russian advance has slowed significantly — Estonian intelligence
Source:  ERR

The Russian army has faced a number of serious problems on the battlefield after the massive shutdown of Starlink terminals for enemy forces. Another factor complicating the Russian offensive was the recent restrictions on Telegram. This is reported by Estonian intelligence, which analyzed the current situation on the front.

Points of attention

  • Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg confirmed the impact of Ukrainian counteroffensives in retaking territories, emphasizing the notable setbacks faced by the Russian army in recent developments.
  • While not declaring a total collapse, the Estonian intelligence highlights the significant effects of Ukraine's actions on the development of hostilities, pointing towards a challenging situation for the Russian forces.

The commander of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg, shared current data on the situation at the front.

According to him, the blocking of Starlink terminals for the Russian army became the actual reason for the reduction in the number of Russian UAV strikes on Ukrainian rear units.

Moreover, Estonian intelligence records a slowdown in the exchange of information between Russian military personnel at the horizontal level.

So the Russian command system, control of the defeat, and coordination between units were disrupted — and this contributed to Ukrainian counterattacks, — Kiviselg emphasized.

Against this background, he added that it would be a mistake to declare a total "collapse" of the Russian army's command system.

However, the significant impact of this decision by Ukraine on the development of hostilities cannot be ignored.

An Estonian colonel officially confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently launched counteroffensive actions in the Zaporizhia region in the Hulyaipol area.

The pace of Russian advance has slowed significantly, stopped in places, and Ukrainians have managed to retake some occupied territories, said Ants Kiviselg.

