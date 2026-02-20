We can fight for several more years 100% — NGU Commander Pivnenko
Source:  BBC News Ukrainian

The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, is convinced that the Defense Forces are capable of deterring Russia for several more years, but he is ready to do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible.

  • Pivnenko highlights the importance of preserving lives and expresses disagreement with the notion of making painful territorial concessions.
  • The NGU Commander stresses that while a ceasefire along the contact line is negotiable, giving up any territory is not an option for Ukraine.

The Commander of the National Guard drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's task is to protect its territories, as well as to preserve the lives of its personnel.

According to Oleksandr Pivnenko, he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's statements that Ukraine will soon lose the war.

We can still fight for a few more years 100%. But I believe that in general wars should end. In general, on this planet and in general, killing people for the sake of territories and resources is a very incomprehensible story for us. It should end.

In his opinion, in a military sense, victory for Ukraine is the return of the occupied territories.

Pivnenko made it clear that as of today, this issue may not be a priority, but strategically our country does not abandon this goal.

Journalists asked him whether Ukraine could make painful territorial concessions.

The ceasefire along the contact line is another story that we can understand. And no one will give up territory, the NGU commander believes.

