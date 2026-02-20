We can fight for several more years 100% — NGU Commander Pivnenko

The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, is convinced that the Defense Forces are capable of deterring Russia for several more years, but he is ready to do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- Pivnenko highlights the importance of preserving lives and expresses disagreement with the notion of making painful territorial concessions.
- The NGU Commander stresses that while a ceasefire along the contact line is negotiable, giving up any territory is not an option for Ukraine.
Pivnenko assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The Commander of the National Guard drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's task is to protect its territories, as well as to preserve the lives of its personnel.
According to Oleksandr Pivnenko, he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's statements that Ukraine will soon lose the war.
In his opinion, in a military sense, victory for Ukraine is the return of the occupied territories.
Pivnenko made it clear that as of today, this issue may not be a priority, but strategically our country does not abandon this goal.
Journalists asked him whether Ukraine could make painful territorial concessions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-