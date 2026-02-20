Ukraine and Moldova foiled Russia's attempt to assassinate famous people — photos and video

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police and the National Inspectorate of Investigations of the General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova, successfully thwarted a new attempt by Russia to organize a series of contract killings within Ukraine.

Ukraine and Moldova foil Russia's new plan

The new large-scale special operation was codenamed “Enigma 2.0.”

Within the framework of its implementation, a Russian operational combat group was successfully eliminated on the territory of Ukraine and Moldova — it was tasked with killing several well-known Ukrainian individuals.

Thus, the Kremlin's list of "targets" included: Ukrainian journalists and public figures, the head of a strategic enterprise and military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as well as soldiers of the Foreign Legion of the Ministry of Defense.

To eliminate potential victims, the suspects developed various assassination attempts: from shootings at close range to blowing up cars. Russian special forces promised rewards of up to $100,000 for the murders, depending on the person's status. Share

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the SBU, the National Police, and Moldovan law enforcement officers, we were able to successfully detain the leader (resident) of the enemy cell — a 34-year-old repeat offender from Moldova, his two agents, and their accomplices from Ukraine, the EU, and unrecognized Transnistria.

Moreover, it is stated that firearms, ammunition, combat grenades, and communication equipment were discovered during the searches.

The detainees have already been informed of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 14, Clause 11 Part 2 of Article 115 (preparation for premeditated murder on order);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).