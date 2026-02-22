Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 21, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two control points, three UAV control points, two command and observation points, three areas of manpower concentration, an electronic warfare station, three enemy guns, and another important target of the Russian invaders.

  • The conflict escalated with a missile strike, numerous air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and attacks on settlements by the Russian army.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the beginning of the 1460th era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 22, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/22/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,259,780 (+890) people

  • tanks — 11,694 (+9) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,069 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 37,470 (+41) units.

  • MLRS — 1,652 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,303 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 348 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 142,113 (+1,705) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,500 (+205) units.

  • special equipment — 4,073 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 97 air strikes, dropping 280 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,328 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,389 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 80 from multiple launch rocket systems.

