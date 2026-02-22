Danish Prime Minister Puts Trump in His Place After New Greenland Antics

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented with irony on US President Donald Trump's new statement about his "medical initiatives" regarding Greenland.

Frederiksen responded to Trump's statement

Recently, the head of the White House publicly announced that he is working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to send a hospital ship to Greenland.

Donald Trump later added that he was sending a large medical ship to Greenland.

According to the American leader, he intends to provide assistance to "many sick people." Against this background, Trump cynically lied that they "are not receiving the necessary treatment."

The Danish Prime Minister immediately responded to these scandalous statements:

I am glad to live in a country where everyone has free and equal access to healthcare. Where neither insurance nor wealth determines whether you will receive proper treatment. The same approach is used in Greenland. Have a nice Sunday to you all! Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark

What is important to understand is that the Danish Minister of Defense claims that he has no information about plans to send an American medical ship to Greenland.