Danish Prime Minister Puts Trump in His Place After New Greenland Antics

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented with irony on US President Donald Trump's new statement about his "medical initiatives" regarding Greenland.
Points of attention
- Contrary to Trump's claims, the Danish Minister of Defense denies having any knowledge of plans to send an American medical ship to Greenland.
- The incident highlights the ongoing tension between the US and Denmark over Greenland's sovereignty and strategic importance.
Frederiksen responded to Trump's statement
Recently, the head of the White House publicly announced that he is working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to send a hospital ship to Greenland.
Donald Trump later added that he was sending a large medical ship to Greenland.
According to the American leader, he intends to provide assistance to "many sick people." Against this background, Trump cynically lied that they "are not receiving the necessary treatment."
The Danish Prime Minister immediately responded to these scandalous statements:
What is important to understand is that the Danish Minister of Defense claims that he has no information about plans to send an American medical ship to Greenland.
