Danish Prime Minister Puts Trump in His Place After New Greenland Antics
Category
Politics
Publication date

Danish Prime Minister Puts Trump in His Place After New Greenland Antics

Frederiksen responded to Trump's statement
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented with irony on US President Donald Trump's new statement about his "medical initiatives" regarding Greenland.

Points of attention

  • Contrary to Trump's claims, the Danish Minister of Defense denies having any knowledge of plans to send an American medical ship to Greenland.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing tension between the US and Denmark over Greenland's sovereignty and strategic importance.

Frederiksen responded to Trump's statement

Recently, the head of the White House publicly announced that he is working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to send a hospital ship to Greenland.

Donald Trump later added that he was sending a large medical ship to Greenland.

According to the American leader, he intends to provide assistance to "many sick people." Against this background, Trump cynically lied that they "are not receiving the necessary treatment."

The Danish Prime Minister immediately responded to these scandalous statements:

I am glad to live in a country where everyone has free and equal access to healthcare. Where neither insurance nor wealth determines whether you will receive proper treatment. The same approach is used in Greenland. Have a nice Sunday to you all!

Mette Frederiksen

Mette Frederiksen

Prime Minister of Denmark

What is important to understand is that the Danish Minister of Defense claims that he has no information about plans to send an American medical ship to Greenland.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's people are secretly resuming business with Russia
Trump's entourage continues to deepen cooperation with Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is considering the scenario of eliminating Iran's supreme leader
Trump has several options for action
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump vows to raise global tariffs to 15%
Donald Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?