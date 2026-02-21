Trump vows to raise global tariffs to 15%
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump vows to raise global tariffs to 15%

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

On February 21, US President Donald Trump announced that instead of a global tariff of 10% for all countries, he decided to increase the tariff to 15%.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has raised global tariffs to 15% from the initial 10%, affecting trade relations globally.
  • The decision to increase tariffs could have a significant impact on the global economic landscape and trade dynamics among countries.

Trump raises global tariffs again

AVN wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Please take this statement as confirmation that I, as President of the United States of America, am immediately raising the 10% global tariff on all countries — many of which have been "ripping off" the United States for decades without any response (until I came along!) — to the maximum allowable and legally verifiable level of 15%.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that he is doing so "based on a comprehensive, detailed and complete analysis of the absurd, poorly written and extremely un-American tariff decision handed down yesterday, after many months of deliberation, by the Supreme Court of the United States."

Trump's post

Recall that only this morning did Trump officially confirm that he had signed an executive order imposing 10 percent global tariffs on all countries, which he had previously announced.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Supreme Court overturns most of Trump's massive tariffs
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New tariffs. Trump furious over US Supreme Court ruling
The White House
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces global tariffs for all countries
Donald Trump
Trump is once again increasing pressure on other countries

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?