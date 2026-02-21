Trump vows to raise global tariffs to 15%

On February 21, US President Donald Trump announced that instead of a global tariff of 10% for all countries, he decided to increase the tariff to 15%.
Trump raises global tariffs again
AVN wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
He added that he is doing so "based on a comprehensive, detailed and complete analysis of the absurd, poorly written and extremely un-American tariff decision handed down yesterday, after many months of deliberation, by the Supreme Court of the United States."
Recall that only this morning did Trump officially confirm that he had signed an executive order imposing 10 percent global tariffs on all countries, which he had previously announced.
