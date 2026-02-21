Trump announces global tariffs for all countries

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has signed a decree introducing 10 percent global tariffs on all countries, which he announced earlier.
Points of attention
- The announcement has sparked concerns and discussions both domestically and internationally about the impact of these tariffs on global trade and diplomatic relations.
- It remains to be seen how different countries will react to this move and how it will shape the future of international trade policies.
Trump is once again increasing pressure on other countries
As previously mentioned, the White House chief of staff has publicly warned that he will impose a 10 percent global tariff under a trade law known as Section 122.
American journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that the tariffs will remain in effect for only 150 days unless the US Congress agrees to extend them.
Donald Trump's team has already clarified that the president's decree on new tariffs will take effect on February 24.
Not long ago, the American leader claimed that now "other alternatives will be used" instead of the tariffs, which the Supreme Court ruled illegal.
Recall that the US Supreme Court made this decision on February 20, 2026.
