Trump announces global tariffs for all countries

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has signed a decree introducing 10 percent global tariffs on all countries, which he announced earlier.

Trump is once again increasing pressure on other countries

It is my great honor to sign an executive order in the Oval Office imposing a 10 percent global tariff on all countries, effective almost immediately. Donald Trump President of the United States

Photo: screenshot

As previously mentioned, the White House chief of staff has publicly warned that he will impose a 10 percent global tariff under a trade law known as Section 122.

American journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that the tariffs will remain in effect for only 150 days unless the US Congress agrees to extend them.

Donald Trump's team has already clarified that the president's decree on new tariffs will take effect on February 24.

Not long ago, the American leader claimed that now "other alternatives will be used" instead of the tariffs, which the Supreme Court ruled illegal.

Recall that the US Supreme Court made this decision on February 20, 2026.