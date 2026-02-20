Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been going on for 12 years, but this does not prevent people from US President Donald Trump's entourage from launching new joint projects with the aggressor country for the sake of their own enrichment.

Trump's entourage continues to deepen cooperation with Russia

The head of the White House has never hidden how he dreams of signing very profitable agreements with Moscow after the end of the war against Ukraine.

However, as it turned out, Trump's entourage is not bothered by the fact that the war is still ongoing, as they are already restoring cooperation with the aggressor country.

A striking example at the moment is investor Gentry Beach, who is linked to the US president's family.

He recently admitted to reporters that a few months ago he "quietly" signed an agreement with one of the largest Russian energy companies, Novatek, to develop natural gas in Alaska.

As the media has learned, as of today, the said project is still in its early stages.

First of all, we are talking about the use of a mobile liquefied natural gas production plant, which is already being built at the Novatek plant in the Murmansk region of Russia.

The problem is that American companies operating in the fields of medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods have also begun to think about returning to the Russian market.

Despite the fact that no official decisions have been made yet, the risk is indeed high.