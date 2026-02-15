Ex-Trump adviser wanted to remove Pope Francis

The released documents of the US Department of Justice indicate that Donald Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, discussed plans to remove Pope Francis with Jeffrey Epstein 7 years ago.

Bannon and Epstein were plotting against Pope Francis

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that in private correspondence, Bannon wrote to Epstein that he planned to “remove Pope Francis.”

Moreover, as it turned out, the pontiff was on the list of people whom Trump's former adviser considered his enemies.

Clintons, Xi, Francis, EU — come on, bro,” Bannon’s message to Epstein said. Share

Journalists learned that he considered the head of the Vatican an obstacle to his political ideological concept — sovereign nationalist populism.

What is important to understand is that it is difficult to say at this point how serious these plans were to "remove" the Pope.

The thing is that during their correspondence, Epstein did not respond to this proposal directly, and sometimes diverted the conversation to other topics.