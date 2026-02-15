Ex-Trump adviser wanted to remove Pope Francis
Category
World
Publication date

Ex-Trump adviser wanted to remove Pope Francis

Bannon and Epstein were plotting against Pope Francis
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The released documents of the US Department of Justice indicate that Donald Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, discussed plans to remove Pope Francis with Jeffrey Epstein 7 years ago.

Points of attention

  • Epstein did not respond in any way to Bannon's calls.
  • The Vatican has not yet commented on this scandalous information.

Bannon and Epstein were plotting against Pope Francis

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that in private correspondence, Bannon wrote to Epstein that he planned to “remove Pope Francis.”

Moreover, as it turned out, the pontiff was on the list of people whom Trump's former adviser considered his enemies.

Clintons, Xi, Francis, EU — come on, bro,” Bannon’s message to Epstein said.

Journalists learned that he considered the head of the Vatican an obstacle to his political ideological concept — sovereign nationalist populism.

What is important to understand is that it is difficult to say at this point how serious these plans were to "remove" the Pope.

The thing is that during their correspondence, Epstein did not respond to this proposal directly, and sometimes diverted the conversation to other topics.

In their conversations, they also exchanged articles and materials about the Vatican and criticism of the pontiff, but the actual implementation of any joint projects has not been confirmed.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's connection with Epstein outraged Norway's Prime Minister
Mette-Marit found herself at the epicenter of a high-profile scandal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Epstein case: Britain shaken by new scandal
Epstein case: Britain shaken by new scandal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?