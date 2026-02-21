Trump is considering the scenario of eliminating Iran's supreme leader

According to insiders of the Axios publication, US President Donald Trump has at his disposal a scenario for the elimination of the supreme leader of Iran and his son, which was prepared by American intelligence services. However, it is not yet known whether he is ready to use it.

Trump has several options for action

The head of the White House is still waiting for concessions from Iran regarding its nuclear program.

However, if official Tehran does not change its position, there is a high probability that the US will use forceful scenarios to resolve the problem.

One of them involves the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son.

What is important to understand is that the latter is considered a potential successor to his father.

The US may also remove a number of mullahs from the Iranian leadership.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on the current situation, the scenario of eliminating Khamenei has been on his desk in the White House for several weeks.

"If Iran wants to prevent strikes, they have to come to us with an offer we can't refuse. They continue to ignore the 'window of opportunity,'" a Trump insider complained to the media. Share

He also warned that the US president was not going to wait too long.