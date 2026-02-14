US military preparing for possible operations against Iran

The US military is preparing for possible operations against Iran that could last several weeks if President Donald Trump orders an attack.

US preparing for attacks on Iran

This was reported to Reuters by two American officials on condition of anonymity, Ukrinform reports.

According to officials, the planning this time is more complex than Operation Midnight Hammer last June, which was essentially a one-time US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

One of the officials said the new campaign could include strikes against not only Iran's nuclear infrastructure but also its government and security facilities. He declined to comment on specific details.

The official said the US fully expects Iran to respond, leading to reciprocal strikes. Share

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and crackdown on the opposition. On Thursday, he warned that the alternative to a diplomatic solution to these issues would be “very traumatic, very traumatic.”

Iran has said it is ready to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, but has ruled out discussing missile issues. The IRGC has warned that it could retaliate against any US military base in Iran if it is attacked.

The US has bases throughout the Middle East, including in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

Last week, US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear program. Trump, speaking to US troops on Friday at a base in North Carolina, said it was "a tough deal" with Iran.

"Sometimes you have to be afraid. That's the only thing that really helps solve the situation," Trump said. Share

Asked to comment on preparations for a potential US military operation, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: