The regime in Iran is close to its final fall

American intelligence has informed US President Donald Trump that the Iranian regime is currently in its most vulnerable state since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and is very close to collapse.

The situation in Iran is escalating

The wave of protests has undermined the government's position even in regions traditionally considered a stronghold of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite the fact that the rallies were brutally suppressed, the regime's internal stability has already been seriously undermined.

At the same time, Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios that the United States is deploying a significant military group near Iran — larger than the one previously concentrated off the coast of Venezuela.

According to him, despite the show of force, Tehran is supposedly sincerely interested in reaching an agreement with Washington.

The US position was further strengthened by the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command.

American officials emphasize that a potential agreement with Iran should include the export of all enriched uranium stocks, restrictions on the development of Iranian long-range missiles, a change in the policy of supporting proxy groups, and a complete ban on independent uranium enrichment.