The US has adopted new sanctions against Iran — who is on the lists?
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US has adopted new sanctions against Iran — who is on the lists?

U.S.Department of a Treasury
US
Читати українською

The United States has announced new sanctions against Iran for the killing of peaceful protesters.

Points of attention

  • The United States has introduced new sanctions against Iran in response to the killing of peaceful protesters.
  • The sanctions target nine vessels of Iran's “shadow fleet” and the companies that own them.
  • The US Treasury Department aims to disrupt the financing of terrorist activities and reduce profits for the Iranian regime.

US announces new sanctions against Iran

The US Treasury Department said the sanctions would apply to nine vessels of Iran's "shadow fleet" as well as the companies that own them.

All property and assets of sanctioned entities and individuals located in the United States or owned or controlled by US persons will be blocked.

The US Treasury Department added that the restrictions are aimed at reducing the Iranian regime's profits.

This revenue, which rightfully belongs to the Iranian people, is instead being diverted to fund regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, rather than the basic economic services that the Iranian people have boldly demanded.

Last week, the US administration announced a package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those who led the country's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US suspends visas for citizens of 75 countries — Russia and Iran on the list
US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark asks US Senate not to vote to ban Greenland annexation
Danish officials fear Senate vote failure
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US detains another tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet"
The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?