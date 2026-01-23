The US has adopted new sanctions against Iran — who is on the lists?

The United States has announced new sanctions against Iran for the killing of peaceful protesters.

US announces new sanctions against Iran

The US Treasury Department said the sanctions would apply to nine vessels of Iran's "shadow fleet" as well as the companies that own them.

All property and assets of sanctioned entities and individuals located in the United States or owned or controlled by US persons will be blocked. Share

The US Treasury Department added that the restrictions are aimed at reducing the Iranian regime's profits.

This revenue, which rightfully belongs to the Iranian people, is instead being diverted to fund regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, rather than the basic economic services that the Iranian people have boldly demanded.

Last week, the US administration announced a package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those who led the country's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.