US suspends visas for citizens of 75 countries — Russia and Iran on the list

The US State Department is suspending all visa processing for citizens of 75 countries as part of increased scrutiny of applicants.

US bans issuing visas to citizens of Russia and Iran

This was reported by Fox News, citing a memo from the US State Department.

According to the TV channel, the document contains an order for American consulate employees to refuse to issue visas while the State Department reviews its vetting procedures.

The list of countries whose citizens are temporarily suspended from issuing visas includes, in particular, Russia, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen and others.

The suspension will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the agency reevaluates the visa application process.

As noted, last November, the State Department sent instructions to US missions around the world to apply new screening rules in accordance with the so-called "public expenditure" provision of immigration law.

The guidance instructs consular officers to deny visas to applicants who the agency determines are relying on government benefits from the U.S. government. The decisions are made based on a number of factors, including health, age, English proficiency, financial status, and even potential need for long-term medical care. Share

On June 4, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order (proclamation) to completely ban entry into the United States for citizens of 12 countries due to threats to national security — Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In addition, partial entry restrictions were introduced for citizens of seven more countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Effective December 26, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) implemented new immigration control protocols. It now requires the mandatory photographing of all non-U.S. citizens, including green card holders, at every port of entry and exit.