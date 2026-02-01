Trump hides that he fears war with Iran

According to The Wall Street Journal, US leader Donald Trump has ordered his team to develop scenarios for quick and powerful attacks on Iran that would not lead to a full-scale war between the countries.

Trump does not want war with Iran, despite loud statements

According to anonymous sources, the US president seeks the total overthrow of the Iranian regime, but without risks for the United States and Trump himself.

Currently, the White House is focusing on an option that involves a super-powerful strike.

Official Washington is counting on the fact that after it, Tehran will agree to US demands regarding its nuclear program and will also release dissidents.

Insiders claim that a scenario of a punitive bombing campaign that could overthrow the Iranian government is being actively considered.

Trump and his team are also considering using the threat of military force to extract diplomatic concessions from Iran.