"Make a deal!". Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran
Category
World
Publication date

"Make a deal!". Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump announced the approach of a large American fleet to the coast of Iran and called on Tehran to immediately sit down at the negotiating table to conclude a nuclear deal, threatening a large-scale strike.

Points of attention

  • Trump demands Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and sign a 'fair deal' to guarantee nuclear non-proliferation.
  • Aircraft carrier strike group led by USS Abraham Lincoln en route to Iran intensifies the pressure on Tehran.
  • Iran responds with threats of self-defense and highlights past US interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran as US aircraft carrier approaches country

Trump said an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln was already en route to the region. He stressed that the fleet's strength far exceeds the forces previously deployed by the United States off the coast of Venezuela.

A huge armada is heading for Iran. It is moving quickly, with great force, enthusiasm and determination… As with Venezuela, he is ready, willing and able to carry out his mission quickly, with speed and violence if necessary.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that Washington's main demand remains that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions. The US president called on the Iranian authorities to conclude a "fair deal" that would guarantee the absence of nuclear weapons.

Trump's post

As I told Iran before, make a deal! They didn't, and Operation Midnight Hammer happened, causing significant destruction in Iran. The next strike will be much worse! Don't let this happen again.

Iran has already responded to Trump's statements with its own threats.

Last time, when the US mistakenly intervened in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it wasted over 7 trillion dollars and lost over 7,000 American lives. Iran is ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests, but if it is pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before!

The day before, it became known that the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in the Indian Ocean, entering the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General is outraged that everyone forgot about Ukraine because of Trump and Greenland
Rutte urges the world to remember Ukraine and its problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump responds to insider information about Zelensky's blackmail
Trump claims they are not blackmailing Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A photo portrait of Trump and Putin appeared in the White House
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?