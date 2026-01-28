"Make a deal!". Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran

US President Donald Trump announced the approach of a large American fleet to the coast of Iran and called on Tehran to immediately sit down at the negotiating table to conclude a nuclear deal, threatening a large-scale strike.
- Trump demands Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and sign a 'fair deal' to guarantee nuclear non-proliferation.
- Aircraft carrier strike group led by USS Abraham Lincoln en route to Iran intensifies the pressure on Tehran.
- Iran responds with threats of self-defense and highlights past US interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Trump said an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln was already en route to the region. He stressed that the fleet's strength far exceeds the forces previously deployed by the United States off the coast of Venezuela.
He added that Washington's main demand remains that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions. The US president called on the Iranian authorities to conclude a "fair deal" that would guarantee the absence of nuclear weapons.
Iran has already responded to Trump's statements with its own threats.
Last time, when the US mistakenly intervened in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it wasted over 7 trillion dollars and lost over 7,000 American lives. Iran is ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests, but if it is pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before!
The day before, it became known that the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in the Indian Ocean, entering the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
