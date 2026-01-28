"Make a deal!". Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran

US President Donald Trump announced the approach of a large American fleet to the coast of Iran and called on Tehran to immediately sit down at the negotiating table to conclude a nuclear deal, threatening a large-scale strike.

Trump issues tough ultimatum to Iran as US aircraft carrier approaches country

Trump said an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln was already en route to the region. He stressed that the fleet's strength far exceeds the forces previously deployed by the United States off the coast of Venezuela.

A huge armada is heading for Iran. It is moving quickly, with great force, enthusiasm and determination… As with Venezuela, he is ready, willing and able to carry out his mission quickly, with speed and violence if necessary. Donald Trump President of the United States

He added that Washington's main demand remains that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions. The US president called on the Iranian authorities to conclude a "fair deal" that would guarantee the absence of nuclear weapons.

Trump's post

As I told Iran before, make a deal! They didn't, and Operation Midnight Hammer happened, causing significant destruction in Iran. The next strike will be much worse! Don't let this happen again. Share

Iran has already responded to Trump's statements with its own threats.

Last time, when the US mistakenly intervened in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it wasted over 7 trillion dollars and lost over 7,000 American lives. Iran is ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests, but if it is pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before!

The day before, it became known that the US Navy's aircraft carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in the Indian Ocean, entering the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).