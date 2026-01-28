A photo portrait of Trump and Putin appeared in the White House

The US administration has hung a joint photo of US President Donald Trump and the illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the lobby of the White House.
Points of attention
- The hanging of a photo portrait of Trump and Putin in the White House lobby has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows.
- The photo depicts a bilateral summit that took place in Alaska in 2025, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making it a politically charged image.
Photo of Trump and Putin “decorates” the walls of the White House
This was pointed out by PBS News journalist Elizabeth Landers.
This is a joint photo of Trump and Putin from a bilateral summit that took place on August 15, 2025 in Alaska.
Next to this photo is a photo of the US president with his granddaughter.
Also something I noticed in a vestibule area that connects the West Wing to the residence that I hadn’t see before: a framed photo of Presidents Trump and Putin at their summer summit in Alaska. Lower photo is President Trump with one of his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/jabUEmZyay— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 27, 2026
Recall that the US president and the Russian dictator met in Anchorage for the first time during Trump's term. It was also the first meeting between the American leader and Putin since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
