Trump responds to insider information about Zelensky's blackmail

White House Deputy Spokesperson Anna Kelly denied foreign media claims that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine only if Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to withdraw his troops from the Donetsk region.

Trump claims they are not blackmailing Zelensky

According to Kelly, recent media reports are inaccurate and aimed at discrediting progress in the peace process.

She also added that the US role in the negotiation process is to bring the parties together to reach an agreement, not to impose conditions.

A White House spokeswoman called the information that appeared in the Financial Times fake and noted that it was a "complete lie" created to undermine the ongoing dialogue after the recent trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to sources familiar with the US position, Washington is not trying to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions. Instead, security guarantees could be part of a peace agreement, but the content of such a document depends entirely on the agreements between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, media reports appeared that the provision of guarantees from the US could allegedly be linked to Zelensky's agreement to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the part of Donbas controlled by Kyiv.