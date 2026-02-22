If official Tallinn decides to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory, the aggressor country Russia will direct its nuclear weapons at Estonia. Such public threats were made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Points of attention
- Russian threats led by Kremlin head Dmitry Medvedev indicate a serious escalation in the security situation between Russia and Estonia.
- Estonia's silence in response to the Russian threats raises concerns about the potential ramifications of the escalating tensions.
Russia again publicly threatens Estonia
Recently, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna officially confirmed that, if necessary, his country could deploy allied nuclear weapons on its territory:
This statement provoked a new wave of panic in the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin head Dmitry Medvedev decided to try to publicly intimidate Tallinn again.
Official Tallinn has not yet responded to these threats in any way.
