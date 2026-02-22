Our nuclear weapons will be aimed at the territory of Estonia — Peskov

If official Tallinn decides to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory, the aggressor country Russia will direct its nuclear weapons at Estonia. Such public threats were made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia again publicly threatens Estonia

Recently, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna officially confirmed that, if necessary, his country could deploy allied nuclear weapons on its territory:

We are not against the deployment of nuclear weapons on our territory. We do not have a doctrine that would exclude this if NATO deems it necessary, in accordance with our defense plans, to deploy, for example, nuclear weapons on our territory. Share

This statement provoked a new wave of panic in the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin head Dmitry Medvedev decided to try to publicly intimidate Tallinn again.

If there are nuclear weapons on the territory of Estonia aimed at us, then our nuclear weapons will be aimed at the territory of Estonia. And Estonia must clearly understand this. Russia will always do what it must to ensure its own security. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Official Tallinn has not yet responded to these threats in any way.