Our nuclear weapons will be aimed at the territory of Estonia — Peskov
Category
Politics
Publication date

Our nuclear weapons will be aimed at the territory of Estonia — Peskov

Russia again publicly threatens Estonia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

If official Tallinn decides to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory, the aggressor country Russia will direct its nuclear weapons at Estonia. Such public threats were made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Points of attention

  • Russian threats led by Kremlin head Dmitry Medvedev indicate a serious escalation in the security situation between Russia and Estonia.
  • Estonia's silence in response to the Russian threats raises concerns about the potential ramifications of the escalating tensions.

Russia again publicly threatens Estonia

Recently, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna officially confirmed that, if necessary, his country could deploy allied nuclear weapons on its territory:

We are not against the deployment of nuclear weapons on our territory. We do not have a doctrine that would exclude this if NATO deems it necessary, in accordance with our defense plans, to deploy, for example, nuclear weapons on our territory.

This statement provoked a new wave of panic in the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin head Dmitry Medvedev decided to try to publicly intimidate Tallinn again.

If there are nuclear weapons on the territory of Estonia aimed at us, then our nuclear weapons will be aimed at the territory of Estonia. And Estonia must clearly understand this. Russia will always do what it must to ensure its own security.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Official Tallinn has not yet responded to these threats in any way.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I was attacked." Witkoff laments the fallout from his meetings with Putin
Witkoff spoke about his meetings with Putin
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?