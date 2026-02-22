Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect

On the morning of February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv had been promptly detained.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, reported on the detention of a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv. Twenty-five people were injured, one person died. My condolences to the family... Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the investigation has been provided with all necessary resources.

The Ukrainian leader also added that the necessary procedural actions with the detainee are currently underway.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will inform about all the necessary details. Thank you to everyone who helps! — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

Against this background, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a photo of the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv.

According to the latest data, she is a citizen of Ukraine.

Further operational and investigative measures are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying other individuals involved in the crime. Share

What is important to understand is that the victim of the terrorist attack in Lviv was senior police lieutenant Viktoriia Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.