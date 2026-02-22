Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect

On the morning of February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv had been promptly detained.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is conducting further operational and investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in the crime.
- Stay updated with all the necessary details as the investigation unfolds and authorities provide more information.
Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details
According to the head of state, the investigation has been provided with all necessary resources.
The Ukrainian leader also added that the necessary procedural actions with the detainee are currently underway.
Against this background, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a photo of the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv.
According to the latest data, she is a citizen of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the victim of the terrorist attack in Lviv was senior police lieutenant Viktoriia Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.
