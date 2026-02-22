Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect
Category
Events
Publication date

Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details
Читати українською

On the morning of February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv had been promptly detained.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is conducting further operational and investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in the crime.
  • Stay updated with all the necessary details as the investigation unfolds and authorities provide more information.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, reported on the detention of a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv. Twenty-five people were injured, one person died. My condolences to the family...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the investigation has been provided with all necessary resources.

The Ukrainian leader also added that the necessary procedural actions with the detainee are currently underway.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will inform about all the necessary details. Thank you to everyone who helps! — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Against this background, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a photo of the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv.

According to the latest data, she is a citizen of Ukraine.

Further operational and investigative measures are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying other individuals involved in the crime.

What is important to understand is that the victim of the terrorist attack in Lviv was senior police lieutenant Viktoriia Shpylka. The girl was only 23 years old.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region — 3 people injured
Vitaliy Klitschko
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Kyiv and the region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video
Andriy Sadovy
Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?