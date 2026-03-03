Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 460 km² in the last 2 months
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 460 km² in the last 2 months

The counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers is gaining momentum
Читати українською
Source:  Corriere della Sera

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of 460 km² since the beginning of 2026.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army may attempt a spring offensive, but Zelenskyy expresses confidence in defeating any such aggression.
  • Zelenskyy highlights Putin's failure in the winter campaign, citing unsuccessful attempts to disrupt Ukraine's energy sector and sway public opinion.

The counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers is gaining momentum

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced a prediction that the Russian army may try to launch a spring offensive.

But I am confident in their defeat," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

The head of state once again drew the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already lost the winter campaign.

According to him, attacks on Ukraine's energy sector during severe frosts and attempts to influence civilian sentiment did not yield the expected results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that he would not give the Donetsk region to Russia, because 200,000 Ukrainians live there.

In addition, this region contains some of the best defensive positions.

The president is well aware that withdrawing troops would open the way for the Russians towards the center of the country.

As Zelensky noted, the elections will be held only after the war ends, and not during a possible temporary ceasefire.

Despite this, he is not yet sure whether he will run again.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Putin has new serious problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky offers aid to the Middle East in exchange for a truce with Russia
Zelensky offers the Middle East a favorable deal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is an attack on Hungary." Szijjártó lashed out at Zelensky with new accusations
Szijjártó accuses Zelensky of Putin's crimes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?