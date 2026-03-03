Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control of 460 km² since the beginning of 2026.

The counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers is gaining momentum

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced a prediction that the Russian army may try to launch a spring offensive.

But I am confident in their defeat," the President of Ukraine emphasized. Share

The head of state once again drew the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already lost the winter campaign.

According to him, attacks on Ukraine's energy sector during severe frosts and attempts to influence civilian sentiment did not yield the expected results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that he would not give the Donetsk region to Russia, because 200,000 Ukrainians live there.

In addition, this region contains some of the best defensive positions.

The president is well aware that withdrawing troops would open the way for the Russians towards the center of the country.

As Zelensky noted, the elections will be held only after the war ends, and not during a possible temporary ceasefire.