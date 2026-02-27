Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg analysts have analyzed the situation in Russia in detail and concluded that a real crisis has begun to eat away at the “heart” of the Kremlin’s military machine. First of all, we are talking about the regions that are the defense centers of the Russian Federation. It is there that a drop in investments and the risk of mass layoffs are already being recorded.

  • The unpaid bills of local companies in Russia have surpassed 100 billion rubles, highlighting the severe financial strain within the military-industrial complex.
  • The situation in Russia signifies a significant challenge to Putin's leadership, as internal crises threaten the stability and effectiveness of the country's war machine.

The situation in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia is most striking.

What is important to understand is that it is there that one of the main industrial centers of the aggressor country with a powerful defense complex is located.

As journalists managed to find out, the local association of industrialists sent a special letter to the regional authorities.

In it, she complains about the sharp decline in investments, profits, orders, and production in 2025. Moreover, the situation has not improved this year, but continues to deteriorate relentlessly.

The region, with a population of about 3 million people, located about 500 kilometers from Moscow, has traditionally been a mainstay of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Another important piece of information is that Russian businesses are panicking due to delayed payments from large state-owned corporations.

Currently, the list of debtors includes: United Shipbuilding Corporation, Roscosmos, Rosatom, and Rostec.

The amount of unpaid bills of local companies has exceeded 100 billion rubles (approximately $1.3 billion). Due to a shortage of subsidized loans, businesses are forced to borrow at commercial rates of over 20%.

